Self-help groups making masks in Tripura

Alaka Debnath is busy making double-layered cotton masks in her small bamboo hut at Indranagar in the outskirts of the capital as there is a shortage of masks to fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Debnath is the secretary of Khumpui self-help group, which along with seven other self-help groups in the town have recently received orderfrom the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to manufacture 10,000 face masks to fight the spread of coronavirus in Tripura.

AMC commissioner Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav said masks would be distributed among the frontline workers including the health, police and other departments. A total of 7 self-help groups with over 100 members are making masks for the municipal corporation so that the demand of 10,000 masks can be met at the earliest.

Debnath said, "We are working from our houses. The work has been distributed to individual members and they are manufacturing the masks as per the guidelines laid down by the municipal corporation." Gouri Sinha, president of Ekata-SHG said that they have 15 members in the group, who are working day and night to make masks from their houses. "We have been asked to prepare the masks as per specifications. After showing a piece of mask we received order for making these masks for the AMC," Sinha said.

She also said that these masks have been approved by the AMC with specific criteria of having 100 per cent cotton cloth with 8 inch length, 9 inch width which can be folded in three parts having double layer of cotton cloth. Yadav said that the AMC has decided to make 10,000 cotton cloth double layer face masks following guidelines of the government of India with the help of SHG members.

At present there are 7 SHGs making these masks. The corporation will pay Rs 10 for each mask as stitching cost. Clothes are being supplied by the corporation.

Yadav said, "there is shortage of masks, so we are searching for more SHGs, who can make masks," he said..

