Gehlot demands inquiry by SC judge into Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event

Gehlot demands inquiry by SC judge into Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat eventPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:55 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded an inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to fix responsibility for the Delhi congregation of Tablighi Jamaat
He said questions should not be raised on the ground of religion because any person from any caste or community can commit a mistake and only those at fault should be punished
"An inquiry by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge should be conducted in the Nizamuddin episode to make clear who all are responsible. Those who are at fault should be booked and punished. It will also make clear whether there was any mistake on part of the administration," Gehlot told PTI here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Supreme Court
- Delhi
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot urges PM to provide Rs 1 lakh crore for states
Rajasthan will start rapid testing in state within a week; ordered 10 lakh testing kits from China: Ashok Gehlot.
Any decision on extending or withdrawing lockdown in Rajasthan only after recommendations of task force: Ashok Gehlot.
Bhilwara model of containment of coronavirus to be replicated in other parts of Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot.
We cannot withdraw lockdown immediately, it has to be done in phased manner: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.