Haryana police station starts kitchen for lockdown-hit people

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:35 IST
Haryana police station starts kitchen for lockdown-hit people

A police station set up here to fight crime against women has taken on an additional responsibility – preparing food for the underprivileged hit by the lockdown against coronavirus. After their duty hours policewomen at Panchkula’s women police station chip in, peeling, chopping and cooking at the special kitchen run at the station.

The kitchen started last Saturday and has been preparing 300 to 500 food packets daily. “We prepare these food packets each day and since our police force keeps patrolling various areas in the district, these are served wherever we find anyone is in need,” station house officer Neha Chauhan said.

“For example, the food packets were given to the needy people in Pinjore area the other day,” she said. Chauhan heads an all-woman team of about 30 police personnel, focused on handling complaints on crime against women. Sometimes, they also mediate in domestic quarrels.

She said the staff at the station wanted to do their bit in the crisis brought about by the spreading virus. The policewomen have been raising Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 every day for the raw ingredients.

Most of the amount so far has been their own contribution, but some people from the neighbourhood have begun giving vegetables and other items for the kitchen. “We intend to carry on this special kitchen till the lockdown lasts. While preparing meals, we wear gloves and masks and ensure that all other hygiene measures are maintained,” she said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken note. “With the motto of Sewa, Suraksha -Sahyog (Service, Security-Cooperation), Haryana Police is living up to the expectations of the citizens of the State. I salute all the personnel of Mahila Police Station, Panchkula for dedicating their post duty hours to help the needy,” he tweeted earlier.

