Tablighi Jamaat returnee found COVID-19 positive in Assam, total cases reach 27

One more person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27. The victim had a history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, informed state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across the country were linked to the gathering including deaths in the national capital, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.