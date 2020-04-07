Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat returnee found COVID-19 positive in Assam, total cases reach 27

One more person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:37 IST
Tablighi Jamaat returnee found COVID-19 positive in Assam, total cases reach 27
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One more person has been found positive for coronavirus in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27. The victim had a history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, informed state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across the country were linked to the gathering including deaths in the national capital, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Kaspersky provides few tips on keeping mobile devices virus-free

The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many applications the same rigor to their smartphones...

Riding out the pandemic, Rio surfers catch a wave of controversy

Despite stay-at-home orders aiming to protect people from the new coronavirus, many of Rio de Janeiros famous beaches have been buzzing with surfers seeking to catch the seasons first big swell.That has thrown surfers such as Guilherme Fari...

Vatican welcomes Cardinal Pell acquittal; says he waited for the truth

The Vatican on Tuesday welcomed Cardinal George Pells acquittal by Australias highest court on charges of sexual abuse, praising him for having waited for the truth to be ascertained.In its first official reaction, a statement said the Vati...

MP officer ‘refuses’ hospitalisation after testing corona positive; Bhopal dist admin’s help sought

A senior health department official allegedly refused to get hospitalised after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus and instead stayed at the hostel of a premier bureaucrats training academy here, sparking allegations of certain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020