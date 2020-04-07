COVID-19: Smriti Irani holds online workshop for district child protection units

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday conducted an online workshop for district child protection units wherein discussions were held on coronavirus-related issues and ways to reduce stress during the ongoing lockdown. Mental health experts and Irani interacted with the participants and answered their questions, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister Smriti Irani, an online orientation workshop was organised for district-based child protection units during which discussions were held on issues related to coronavirus and how stress can be reduced during lockdown and the role of childline," it said. Experts, including child psychiatrist at NIMHANS Shekhar Sesadri, answered questions from ministry and state officials, district child protection units, child welfare committees, juvenile justice board members and supervisors of child care institutions, it added.

Irani assured the participants of all possible help and cooperation from the government. "More than 850 people related to child protection services took part in the workshop and many watched it on YouTube," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, the world's biggest, came into effect on March 25 midnight. India has reported 4,421 coronavirus cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

