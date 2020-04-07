Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Smriti Irani holds online workshop for district child protection units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:48 IST
COVID-19: Smriti Irani holds online workshop for district child protection units

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday conducted an online workshop for district child protection units wherein discussions were held on coronavirus-related issues and ways to reduce stress during the ongoing lockdown. Mental health experts and Irani interacted with the participants and answered their questions, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister Smriti Irani, an online orientation workshop was organised for district-based child protection units during which discussions were held on issues related to coronavirus and how stress can be reduced during lockdown and the role of childline," it said. Experts, including child psychiatrist at NIMHANS Shekhar Sesadri, answered questions from ministry and state officials, district child protection units, child welfare committees, juvenile justice board members and supervisors of child care institutions, it added.

Irani assured the participants of all possible help and cooperation from the government. "More than 850 people related to child protection services took part in the workshop and many watched it on YouTube," the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, the world's biggest, came into effect on March 25 midnight. India has reported 4,421 coronavirus cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Govt mulling extending lockdown beyond April 14 after requests from states, experts

The Central government is mulling extending the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic following requests from several states and experts, government sources said on Tuesday. However, sources did ...

Spain's coronavirus deaths near 14,000 as pace ticks up again

The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon. Tuesdays toll from the health ministry c...

Germany launches smartwatch app to monitor coronavirus spread

Germanys public health authority launched a smartwatch app on Tuesday in partnership with healthtech startup Thryve to help monitor the spread of COVID-19 and analyse whether measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic are working.Th...

Wisconsin pushes ahead with presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

After a flurry of 11th-hour legal action failed to stop the balloting, Wisconsin voters will head to the polls for a presidential primary and state and local elections on Tuesday despite mounting fears about health risks from the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020