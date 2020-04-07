COVID-19 positive person travelled by bus from Pathankot to Himachal's Chamba

Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:11 IST
A 40-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member, who tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, had travelled in two buses starting from Punjab's Pathankot to reach Palyur village in Chamba district, a senior police official said on Tuesday. "He is a resident of Gangath in Nurpur tehsil of Kangra district. He travelled in two buses between Pathankot and Palyur village on March 17 while returning from Delhi after participating in Nizamuddin congregation," Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

Earlier, a senior police official in Shimla said that the man also boarded a train to reach Pathankot from Delhi while returning to Himachal after attending the congregation. The coach number of the train is being ascertained, he added.  The Jamaat member boarded a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus at Pathankot at 10.40 am on March 17 to reach Chamba, the police said. Subsequently, he boarded a private bus of Shiva Bus Services at Chamba at 4.40 pm on the same day to go to Palyur village, they added.

The Chamba police has requested all the passengers who travelled in those two buses that they should get themselves examined at their nearest health centres without panicking. They may also contact at toll free helpline number 104 or police control room at 01899-225899 for any help. PTI DJI AAR

