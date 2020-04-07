6 more test positive for COVID-19 in UP, cases rise to 314

With six persons testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 314 on Tuesday. The number of infections in the state on Monday stood at 308.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 314, of which 22 have recovered. Of the total cases, 166, which is more than 50 per cent, are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, he said.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 37 districts. As many as 6,073 samples have been tested, of which 5,595 have tested negative and results for the others are awaited, he added. So far, the state authorities have identified 1,600 people associated with the Jamaat. Of them, 1,200 have been quarantined.

Thousands of people had participated in a congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month and then travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the virus. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported three coronavirus deaths, one each from Basti, Meerut and Varanasi.

