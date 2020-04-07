Indian Railways to manufacture 1000 PPEs per day in 17 workshops

The Indian Railways will manufracture upto 1000 protective kits every day needed to protect doctors and paramedics working on the front line to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Railways. "Facilities are being geared up in Railways to make up to 1000 such protective overall for Railway Doctors & Paramedics every day. Around 17 workshops would be striving to contribute to this exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Railways is considering supplying 50% of the overalls to other medical professionals across the country. Material for all the overalls is being procured centrally at Jagadhari which is located near many big textile industries in Punjab. "In the days to come, the production facilities can be further ramped up. The development of this overall and innovation by Indian Railways is being welcomed by other Government agencies engaged in the war against COVID-19," added the ministry.

With regard to the specifications of the kits, the ministry said that the technical specifications are ready. "Technical specifications of these PPEs are now ready, and material suppliers are in place. Now the production can start in right earnest. This development is a big boost to equip our doctors and paramedics on the front line of this battle against COVID -19," said the ministry. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

