Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways to manufacture 1000 PPEs per day in 17 workshops

The Indian Railways will manufracture upto 1000 protective kits every day needed to protect doctors and paramedics working on the front line to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Railways.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:42 IST
Indian Railways to manufacture 1000 PPEs per day in 17 workshops
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways will manufracture upto 1000 protective kits every day needed to protect doctors and paramedics working on the front line to treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals of Railways. "Facilities are being geared up in Railways to make up to 1000 such protective overall for Railway Doctors & Paramedics every day. Around 17 workshops would be striving to contribute to this exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Railways is considering supplying 50% of the overalls to other medical professionals across the country. Material for all the overalls is being procured centrally at Jagadhari which is located near many big textile industries in Punjab. "In the days to come, the production facilities can be further ramped up. The development of this overall and innovation by Indian Railways is being welcomed by other Government agencies engaged in the war against COVID-19," added the ministry.

With regard to the specifications of the kits, the ministry said that the technical specifications are ready. "Technical specifications of these PPEs are now ready, and material suppliers are in place. Now the production can start in right earnest. This development is a big boost to equip our doctors and paramedics on the front line of this battle against COVID -19," said the ministry. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

If need arises we will extend lockdown in MP, saving lives is of utmost importance: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the decision regarding extending the 21-day lockdown in the state will be taken based on the prevailing situation in the coming days. Lives of people are more importan...

Elizabeth Rogo appointed as African Energy Chamber President for East Africa

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org has appointed Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services, as its President for East Africa. Elizabeth is based in Nairobi and will represent the Chamber across the region, inclu...

Soccer-Spurs fans urge club to reverse furlough decision

Tottenham Hotspurs fans are urging the club to follow Liverpools move and reverse its decision to make use of a government scheme to pay furloughed staff during the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs imposed a 20 pay cut on 550 non-playing staff i...

Soccer-Lokomotiv impose media ban after training resumption interview

Lokomotiv Plovdiv players have been barred from talking to the media after local authorities launched an investigation over a possible outdoor gatherings violation following quotes from a player that the Bulgarian club had resumed training....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020