Teenage couple hang themselves from same noose in UP village

A teenage couple allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves from a tree using the same noose in Dharampur village, police said on Tuesday. Both had gone missing from their house on Sunday, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said, "The bodies of Indrasen (19), an ITI student, and Pooja (17), a student, were found hanging from the same noose on a neem tree in Dharampur village on Monday." He said that according to villagers they were in a relationship since one year and almost 10 days ago, a heated exchange of words took place between their families. Kumar said that a case has been registered and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.