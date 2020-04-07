Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 women test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total cases rise to 34

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:36 IST
2 women test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total cases rise to 34

Two women from Siwan district in Bihar tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 34, a top official said. Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar said the women, aged 45 and 22, had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient from the district who had travelled to the Middle East and returned on March 21. It was not immediately known whether they were all related to each other.

However, the number of active cases in the state has dropped further to 18 with five patients from Patna, Munger and Siwan districts having recovered, he said. The state witnessed the sharpest decline in the number of active cases between Sunday and Monday when no one tested positive even though as many as six persons, including a woman, were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Patna is now left with no active case while Munger, which accounted for the state's only casualty last month, has one. Gaya is now left with the highest number of active cases at five, followed by Siwan and Gopalganj (three each), Nalanda (two) and Begusarai, Saran, Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur (one each). According to the state health department, at least 4,062 samples had been tested till Tuesday morning at four facilities in Bihar -- RMRI, IGIMS and PMCH in Patna and DMCH in Darbhanga.

No positive case has been reported so far from PMCH where testing of samples commenced on Monday and DMCH where more than 100 samples have been examined till date. A majority of tests have, however, been conducted at RMRI, an ICMR centre here, where a total of 3,257 samples were tested till Tuesday morning.

The state, which has been moderately affected by the pandemic yet proactive in taking preventive action, has identified as many as 276 buildings across Bihar, mostly hotels and hostels, for setting up quarantine centres. Of these, 218 have already started functioning, says the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response: UN rights chief

The UN human rights body has urged nations to release individuals detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, as the world body stressed the need to take a very close look at incarcerations and reduce overcrowdin...

CBSE to offer skill courses as additional sixth subject for classes 6 to 11 from 2020-21 academic session.

CBSE to offer skill courses as additional sixth subject for classes 6 to 11 from 2020-21 academic session....

Latest technologies being used to manage COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

The latest technologies are being used for the management of COVID-19 cases in the country, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday. We are using the latest technologies across various stat...

150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018: health official. PTI ND KRK KRK

150 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking tally in state to 1,018 health official. PTI ND KRK KRK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020