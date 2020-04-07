Raj Guv to contribute 30 pc salary to fund fight against COVID-19

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will contribute 30 per cent of his monthly salary during the financial year 2020-21 to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. According to the Raj Bhavan spokesperson, the Governor will draw only 70 per cent salary while the remaining 30 per cent will remain with the state exchequer

It will be used as an assistance to contain the spread of the deadly virus and assist relief works, he said

The Governor's secretary Subir Kumar has forwarded a letter in this regard to chief secretary D B Gupta, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

