J-K: CRPF jawan succumbs to injuries sustained in attack by terrorists on CRPF team in Anantnag

A CRPF jawan on Tuesday succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by terrorists on a CRPF team in Anantnag district here, informed Sandeep Choudhary, Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag.

The terrorists fired and hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Goriwan chowk, Bijbehara area of Anantnag at around 5:30 pm. The jawan had received bullet injuries.

This comes after the recent operation carried out by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector, in which five Pakistan supported terrorists were killed and five of Army's own Special Forces troops also lost their lives. (ANI)

