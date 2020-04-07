Left Menu
Case against ophthalmologist for hiding info on Delhi visit

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:46 IST
Case against ophthalmologist for hiding info on Delhi visit

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI): A case has been booked against an ophthalmologist for allegedly not disclosing information on attending the preparatory meeting for the Tablighi Jamat congregation in Delhi last month, police said on Tuesday. Though a COVID-19 test report of the eye specialist, working at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Adilabad, Telangana, was negative, he continues to remain under hospital quarantine, they said.

The man, also a Jamat functionary and reportedly an organising committee member, had visited Delhi on March 8, returned to Adilabad on March 10 but he did not disclose anyone about his visit and began attending to patients from March 12 to April 1, police had earlier said. However, he was not part of the religious congregation which was held later, they had said.

The ophthalmologist's name cropped up when the police were going through the names of those who returned from the event, following which they alerted health officials and based on their advice, he was placed in isolation at a hospital. Based on a complaint filed by a RIMS official, a case was booked against the ophthalmologist under different sections of the IPC sections and under relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, a senior police official told PTI over the phone.

