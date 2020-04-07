Left Menu
33 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total reaches 129

As many as 33 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday in Haryana, talking the total number of cases in the state to 129.

Updated: 07-04-2020 20:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"33 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today. Total coronavirus positive cases in the State stand at 129 which include two deaths and 17 discharged," said the state's Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 4,789, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 124. (ANI)

