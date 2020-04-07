Police receive over 900 calls in helpline number in last 24 hours

The Delhi police received over 900 calls on their 24/7 helpline number in the past 24 hours to resolve issues related to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday. As many as 14,041 calls were received by the police on the helpline number -- 011-23469526 -- so far since the lockdown began, according to the officials.

Police received 916 calls in the past 24 hours till 2 pm on Tuesday. Seventy-four calls were related to outside Delhi and have been referred to respective state helpline numbers. Total 23 calls were received related to 'no food/no money' and have been forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

Four calls were received regarding medical issues and have been resolved through proper guidance, police said. As many as 631 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to approach respective jurisdictional office. PTI NIT HMB

