Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh: UT Adviser rules out opening of liquor vends amid curfew

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:36 IST
Chandigarh: UT Adviser rules out opening of liquor vends amid curfew

UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Tuesday ruled out the opening of liquor vends in Chandigarh amid the curfew restrictions, a few hours after he sought suggestions from the public on his Twitter handle in this regard. Parida had tweeted on Tuesday morning that a doctor had recommended to open liquor vends for two hours. "One doctor has suggested allowing 2 hour opening of liquor shops lest the addicts go for drugs,or depression..Your views group," he tweeted. Responding to it, though a few people welcomed the suggestion, many urged Parida against it, asserting that it would lead to crowding. In a reply to the adviser, one Sandeep Kumar said the move will result in an increase in the movement of people. He said people from nearby areas will come to Chandigarh, increasing chances of the coronavirus spread.

"If you allow liquor shops to open, addicts may ask for opening of tobacco cigarettes, pan tapris as well.. keep that in mind," tweeted a woman. Among those who favoured the suggestion, a person termed it a “sound advice”. “Prohibition has never proved to be success in the world. The prime objective here is the lockdown, which is being effectively enforce,” the person said, adding that it would result in revenue generation.

Responding to the suggestions, Parida later in the day tweeted that after consulting government doctors, it has been decided not to open liquor shops during the curfew..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter spread of coronavirus

Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan starting in around two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday. Muslims usually break the fast at...

Valorant closed beta goes live

Valorant, Riot Games upcoming tactical shooter game, opened its closed beta on Tuesday. Within hours of the opening, Valorant had 1.2 million viewers on Twitch, Forbes reported.Valorant is a five-on-five, character-based game that has nine ...

Ashok Leyland uses kitchens at its units for virus warriors

Chennai, Apr7PTI Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has been utilising the kitchens located at its five manufacturing facilities to serve the doctors, paramedical staff and sanitary workers engaged in fighting against COVID19. The city-ba...

Trump sidelines watchdog tapped for virus rescue oversight

President Donald Trump has sidelined the inspector general who was tapped to chair a special oversight board of the USD 2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020