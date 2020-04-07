PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 304 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 27 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 34 9 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 550 20 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 175 23 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 129 17 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 19 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 125 4 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 175 25 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 336 71 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 268 11 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1018 79 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 39 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 99 14 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 328 25 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 690 19 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 364 45 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 31 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 314 22 3 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 95 13 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 5192 437 162 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 4789 and the death toll at 124. The ministry said that 353 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.