14-month-old boy dies due to coronavirus in Jamnagar

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:20 IST
14-month-old boy dies due to coronavirus in Jamnagar

A 14-month-old baby boy, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarats Jamnagar district on April 5, died of multiple organ failure on Tuesday, said officials. The toddler, son of a migrant labourer-couple having no recent travel history, died in the evening at a government hospital in Jamnagar, said an official release.

He was in a critical condition ever since he was admitted to the hospital, it said. The boy, who tested positive for coronavirus two days ago, was as on ventilator support and eventually died due to multiple organ failure, said the release.

He becomes the youngest patient to succumed to COVID- 19 in Gujarat, where the death toll has now gone up to 16. PTI COR PJT PD RSY RSY

