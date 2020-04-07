Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total count rises to 175

As many as 10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:32 IST
10 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total count rises to 175
Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Tuesday, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health), Gujarat. "With 10 more COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has increased to 175," said Ravi at a press conference here.

She also confirmed the deaths of two coronavirus positive patients and two people getting discharged. "Of the 175 cases, 126 people are stable and four have been put on ventilators," she added.

Speaking on boosting immunity against the coronavirus during the lockdown, the Principal Secretary said, "People should follow the Ministry of Ayush's protocol to remain healthy and boost their immunity." Meanwhile, according to the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 4789 and 124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Germany caught up in mask fraud scheme

Authorities in Germany have fallen victim to a multi-million-euro fraud involving masks much needed in the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said on Tuesday. North Rhine-Westphalia, Germanys most populous state and one of the hardest hit, ...

Trump slams U.S. watchdog's report on shortages at coronavirus-hit hospitals

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the U.S. Health Departments inspector general of having produced a fake dossier on American hospitals suffering shortages on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. The president, taking aim at ...

Oilers F Cave in coma following brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed, the team said Tuesday afternoon. The Oilers said the 25-year-old was in the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.Please...

Tunisia seeks donations to fund coronavirus facilities

Tunisia on Tuesday asked for donations to fund 250 intensive care beds to be placed in a sports hall in the capital as it tries to ramp up medical facilities in response to the coronavirus. Tunisia, which has confirmed 596 cases of the viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020