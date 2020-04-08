BJP MLA T Raja Singh urges people not to venture out on Hanuman Jayanti

BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday urged the people to not stop our of their houses on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. "Usually there will be thousands of public going to temples on Hanuman Jayanti, I request everyone not to go any temples and if possible chant Hanuman Chalisa 11 times at your home so that you can stay safe, your family can stay safe and entire Telangana will be safe," Singh said in a video.

The BJP MLA said the positive cases of the coronavirus is increasing every day in Telangana. "Unfortunately we could not celebrate Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami in a grand way and tomorrow its Hanuman Jayanti." "Akashpuri Hanuman Temple will remain close tomorrow. I request all the priests of the temple to offer prayers to God inside the temple," he added. (ANI)

