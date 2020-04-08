14-month-old child dies due to COVID-19 in Gujarat

A 14-month-old COVID-19 positive child died at a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday. The toddler, who tested positive for the virus on April 5, and who was put on ventilator soon after being hospitalised, passed away around 4 pm, officials said.

The death was due to multiple organ failure. Test samples of the parents of the child have come in negative and they have not shown any symptoms so far, officials said.

Gujarat has so far recorded 175 positive cases of COVID-19, with 16 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

