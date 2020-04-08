Karnataka allows celeberation of Karaga festival with restrictions
The Karnataka government has granted permission for the celeberations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 09:19 IST
The Karnataka government has granted permission for the celeberations of the annual Karaga festival with certain restrictions. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that not more than five people would participate in the event, which starts at the city's Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple, old Bengaluru from today.
"Only 4-5 people will be allowed to be present during celebration of the festival at Sri Dharmarayana Swamy Temple," he said while speaking to media here. The event which is associated with the Thigala community attracts thousands of devotees every year. But due to the coronavirus spread, the government has banned all the festivals and events across the state which involves public gathering.
According to the Health Ministry, India has so far recorded 4312 cases of COVID-19. Out the total, 352 have been cures/discharged and 124 have lost their lives to the lethal infection. (ANI)
