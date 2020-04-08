Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aligarh chief mufti asks Muslims not to visit graveyards, mosques on Shab-e Barat

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 10:39 IST
Aligarh chief mufti asks Muslims not to visit graveyards, mosques on Shab-e Barat

The chief mufti of Aligarh has asked Muslims not to visit graveyards and mosques on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in view of the country-wide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a video shared on social media, Mufti Khalid Hamid said that visiting the graves of departed loved ones is a traditional practice among followers of Islam.

However, in view of the pandemic this practice of offering prayers in mosques for the departed souls  "should not be followed in the present circumstances". The mufti said, "Everybody has to perform these rituals at home and under no circumstances should anyone carry the erroneous impression that such rituals are mandated to be carried out only in graveyards and mosques".

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8-9 this year. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards and offer prayers in memory of their loved ones. The chief mufti has also strictly warned against the practice of bursting fire crackers on the occasion. "There is no need to celebrate the occasion by putting up decorative lights as this a tradition which has crept in among followers of Islam recently," he said.  The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board had on Tuesday decided to close down all graveyards in view of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Surat Police launches COVID-19 awareness campaign, ask people to 'stay at home' amid lockdown

While the government is appealing to people to maintain social distance and stay at home to combat COVID-19 spread, the Surat Rural Police has launched a unique awareness campaign to encourage people to follow the nationwide lockdown orders...

POLL-Pandemic set to tip Japan into deep recession this year, BOJ seen easing again

Japan is expected to slip into a deep recession this year with the economy set to contract for a third straight quarter in April-June, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on businesses and daily life...

Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief

The wet markets, such as the Huanan Seafood Market in Chinas virus-hit Wuhan city, are an important risk factor for disease spread, the UN biodiversity chief has said as she called for scaling up stricter controls on the sale and consumptio...

Boris Johnson spends second night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a second night in intensive care in hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, and he is in stable condition, a 10 Downing Street spokesman on Tuesday night local time. The prime minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020