Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar sealed after a man tests COVID-19 positive

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed the Satya Nagar area of the city and declared it as containment zone, after a man was found positive for the deadly virus. "A positive coronavirus case has been detected in Satya Nagar of Bhubaneswar. The person has no travel history. To stop the spread of coronavirus, it is necessary to make the affected area as containment zone and to restrict public movement in the area," the notification from the civic body read.

The city administration has asked people not to step outside their houses and has also directed the traders to shut their shops in this area. However, the civic body assured that they will provide all the essential commodities and will fulfill all the medical requirements of the people residing the containment zone. (ANI)

