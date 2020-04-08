Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar sealed after a man tests COVID-19 positive

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed the Satya Nagar area of the city and declared it as containment zone, after a man was found positive for the deadly virus.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:17 IST
Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar sealed after a man tests COVID-19 positive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sealed the Satya Nagar area of the city and declared it as containment zone, after a man was found positive for the deadly virus. "A positive coronavirus case has been detected in Satya Nagar of Bhubaneswar. The person has no travel history. To stop the spread of coronavirus, it is necessary to make the affected area as containment zone and to restrict public movement in the area," the notification from the civic body read.

The city administration has asked people not to step outside their houses and has also directed the traders to shut their shops in this area. However, the civic body assured that they will provide all the essential commodities and will fulfill all the medical requirements of the people residing the containment zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Pampered Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains -- some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints. Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens re...

Britain's Tesco says coronavirus costs could reach $1.1 bln

Britains biggest retailer Tesco expects to take a hit of up to 925 million pounds 1.1 billion from the costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year. However, the s...

Iran doesn't agree with OPEC+ meet without clear outcome - minister

Iran does not agree with holding any OPEC meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, its oil minister said in a letter to OPEC and seen by Reuters. The vague circumstances around whic...

FOREX-Dollar firms as virus worries return

The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, reversing some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing.The greenback rose on most majors, a day after sufferin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020