Five more cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

Five more cases of coronavirus in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:26 IST
Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded five more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of virus cases in the state to 348, an official said. The virus has so far claimed six lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.
"Five new cases have come up today, including three in Jaipur and one each in Bikaner and Banswara district. In Jaipur, positive cases have come in Ghat Gate and Ramganj area" Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.
