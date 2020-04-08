Total COVID-19 positive cases rise to 179 in Gujarat: State Health Dept

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 179 in Gujarat which includes 16 deaths and 25 cured cases, said Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a 14-month-old COVID-19 positive child died at a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday.

The toddler, who tested positive for the virus on April 5, and who was put on ventilator soon after being hospitalised, passed away around 4 pm, officials said. The death was due to multiple organ failure. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases crosses the 5,000 mark with 5,194 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

