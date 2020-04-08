Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police urges Muslim community not to step out on Shab-e-Barat

The Delhi Police on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to not venture out of their houses to pray on Shab-e-Barat in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:29 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police urges Muslim community not to step out on Shab-e-Barat
Delhi Police poster urging Muslims to observe lockdown. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Wednesday urged the Muslim community to not venture out of their houses to pray on Shab-e-Barat in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam. This year, it is scheduled to be held between April 8 and April 9. However, this year the festival has fallen during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

The police have also put up posters on roads, urging the community to strictly follow lockdown guidelines and offer Shab-e-Barat prayers with their family members inside their houses. "Lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9, 2020. Don't misuse the occasion by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of the national capital," the poster read.

The police sought cooperation from religious leaders in maintaining lockdown, stating that unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated and strict action to be taken against violators of lockdown. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 5,000 people in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown -sources

Indias financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.A 21-day nationwide lockdown that ...

Bollywood celebrities extend Hanuman Jayanti wishes

As many devotees on Wednesday observed Hanuman Jayanti, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to greet followers on the holy occasion. One of the first to extend wishes was legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.The 77-year-old actor took to...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX snap two-day rally, oil-sensitive currencies slip

A two-day rally in developing world markets ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak persisted, with anticipation ahead of a key OPEC meeting adding to uncertainty. Risk assets had rallied this week on hopes t...

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020