COVID-19 cases rise to 141 in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:29 IST
With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 141 on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases, seven were reported from Faridabad, one from Nuh and two from Palwal while Fatehabad district reported its first case, according to state health Department's bulletin.

At present, there are 122 active cases in the state, 17 patients have been discharged while the state has recorded two COVID-related deaths. Reports of 558 samples were awaited.     Among the total positive cases reported ten are foreign nationals including six from Sri Lanka, and one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa while 51 are from other states of India, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts are Nuh (38 cases), Palwal (28), Faridabad (28) and Gurugram (20).

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij had on Tuesday said the sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases was due to sizeable numbers of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive. He said 1,526 of the Jamaat members including 107 foreigners have so far being tracked down in the state.

A majority of those who entered the state before the lockdown had been traced to Nuh district. Jamaat members,who may still be hiding in the state, have been given time till 5 pm on April 8 to report to the district administration concerned failing which strict action will be initiated against them as per law, Vij had said.

