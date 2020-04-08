Left Menu
AIIMS administration rejects RDA proposal to make donation to PM-CARES voluntary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:29 IST
The AIIMS administration has rejected the proposal by its Resident Doctors' Association to make donations to the PM-CARES fund voluntary or opt-in, saying there is no mechanism in place for an opt-in donation in the institute. In a response to the RDA's demand, the  administration on Wednesday said there is no mechanism currently for an opt-in donation and all such voluntary donations are to be made directly to the charity of choice.

The letter also stated that there is no provision to collect donations from residents for internal use for provision of PPEs and other facilities to equip healthcare workers. The AIIMS RDA had written to the hospital administration, demanding that donations to PM-Citizen Assistance Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) fund be made a voluntary exercise/opt-in and the money collected be used locally for procuring protective gear for them after the administration appealed to all resident doctors to contribute their one-day salary to the PM-CARES fund to aid the government's effort to fight COVID-19.

"In continuation of the appeal dated April 4, the RDA through letter have stated that the collection of donation be made voluntary (opt-in) and use of funds be done locally for provision of PPEs and other facilities to equip the healthcare workers. "In this regard, it may be noted that there is no mechanism currently for an Opt-in donation and all such voluntary donations are to be made directly to the charity of choice. There is no provision to collect donations from residents for internal use for provision of PPEs and other facilities to equip the healthcare workers," the AIIMS registrar said.

He further clarified that the current requirement is of procurement of PPEs rather than of collection of funds from residents for this purpose stating adequate funds are available. "The RDA is therefore advised to clarify whether they wish to contribute for the above noble cause or not. There will be no provision for an Opt-in contribution," the notice which was sent to HODs, Chiefs of Centres and RDA President stated.

Reacting to it, AIIMS RDA General Secretary Dr Srinivas Rajkumar T said, "Regarding contribution to the PM-CARES fund, the administration is saying no to the provision of opt-in. Also, that fund will not be used for PPE from this institute. RDA AIIMS is left with option either to reject it completely or choose individual opt-out." The AIIMS RDA had on April 4 said the notice for donation without consulting them violates an individual's right to support the country in the way they prefer. In its notice, the administration had also said that any resident having objection to it may write through email, WhatsApp or SMS to their account officers latest by April 6.

“If no objection is received by April 6, the deduction of amount equal to one-day salary will be made from the arrears to be accrued on account of the enhancement of DA towards the contribution to PM CARES fund,” the administration's notice said..

