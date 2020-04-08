Police bans all religious gatherings in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police has banned all religious gatherings in the twin cities in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The police said religious leaders have also come forward and appealed to people against any gathering in mosques and kabarstan in connection with Sab-e-Barat on April 9.

"In view of #COVID19 pandemic & related Rules/ Guidelines, no religious congregation will be allowed anywhere in @cpbbsrctc. Happy to know that the religious leaders have come forward appealing against gathering in Mosques & Kabarstan in connection with Sab-E-Barat on 9th April," the official handle of Commissionerate Police tweeted. The state government is now more vigilant on religious gathering following such an event at Nizamuddin in Delhi. The COVID-19 spread in a big way from the Nizamuddin congregation, an official said.

The official said, a 60-year-old man from Suryanagar, who is presently under treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, had arranged a "puja" at his residence before he was identified as a COVID-19 patient. At least nine persons having Surya Nagar link have so far been detected positive to COVID-19. Of the 42 coronavirus positive cases reported from the state, 34 alone are from Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned large gathering in crematorium in the event of death of any person belonging to any religion. Maximum 20 people are allowed to attend the funeral and they should maintain social distancing, an official said. To maintain social distancing, the government had earlier banned entry of devotees to Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and all other major temples. All the mosques and churches have also put restrictions on prayers and mass gathering in their premises.

