Policemen manning 112 helpline number in UP don new role in ‘lockdown’ times

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:06 IST
Trained to enforce law and order, policemen attached to police response vehicles (PRVs) are now performing a new role amid the lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus, with many of them attending calls related to supply of essential items and extending a helping hand to the poor, sick and distressed. Thousands of policemen engaged in the emergency services of the police helpline 112 are working round-the-clock to meet the demands of food and medicines, besides looking into complaints of black marketing and over-pricing of essential commodities during the lockdown period. "Since the lockdown started, the PRV jawans have been working round-the-clock to meet the demands of the people calling on the helpline number," Asim Arun, ADG, police emergency services 112 told PTI on Wednesday. Around 91,000 people who sought help by calling the helpline number have been provided food and medicines, he said. The ADG said clear instructions have been issued not to click pictures of handing over relief material which is usually shared on social media as people have certain reservations about it

About 1,100 policemen, including women officers, are working from a building in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, receiving phone calls day and night. Thousands of other officials in 35,000 PRV vehicles across the state are carrying out relief work and meeting the demands of people, the official said

Commenting on the nature of calls received on the helpline number 112, Arun said, "Thousands of people have called on the helpline for ration, food and medicines, which these jawans are making available at their doorsteps.” “There have also been calls for shifting pregnant women for delivery or the aged and sick to hospitals. The policemen working with PRVs have helped them by arranging ambulances,” he said. The senior police official said there have also been calls by vigilant citizens, informing about people violating the lockdown and coming out of their homes, for instance, for playing cricket or organising some programs in residential localities. At some places, schools or coaching classes were being run in defiance of the lockdown, he said. “On such complaints, the PRV policemen have tried to make people understand the seriousness of the situation and persuaded them to stay inside their houses,” Arun said. He said PRV jawans have also come to the rescue of those who were forced to pay more for the essential items. Talking about the women personnel manning the phones of the emergency helpline number 112, the ADG said necessary infrastructure has been provided to them to work from home. The ‘dial 100 helpline’ was started by the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government, but the service was upgraded by the present state government led by Yogi Adityanath. The 112 helpline is also linked to fire service, ambulance and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others. PTI SAB SRY

