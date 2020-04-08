Left Menu
Buddhists community in U'khand donates Rs 23 lakh to fight against COVID-19

A Buddhist community in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has donated Rs 23 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist the fight against the menace of coronavirus in the state.

Updated: 08-04-2020 15:15 IST
Community leaders presented a cheque to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Buddhist community in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has donated Rs 23 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist the fight against the menace of coronavirus in the state. The community leaders, including spiritual leaders HH Shakritajin, HH Ratna Vajra Shakya and HH Gyan Vajra Shakya, presented the cheque for the amount to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday.

Rawat expressed his gratitude and said that the entire humanity is fighting against COVID-19 and added that the cooperation and joint efforts will win from this epidemic. This comes as a total of 32 positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

