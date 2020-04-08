COVID-19 lockdown: Madurai population gets access to essentials through civic bodies, market association

The district administration and Madurai Municipal Corporation have come together to provide access to essential items such as vegetables to the people of the area affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. As part of the initiative, the market association at Paravai and the civic bodies packed 14 kinds of vegetables, including one kilogram of tomatoes and onions each, and sold them at the Rs. 100 each.

However, social distancing was not maintained by those present at the market during the sale of these essential commodities. Total number of positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu is 690, as per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 5,194, including 4,643 active cases in the country. While 401 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 149 deaths have taken place across the country. (ANI)

