Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Madurai population gets access to essentials through civic bodies, market association

The district administration and Madurai Municipal Corporation have come together to provide access to essential items such as vegetables to the people of the area affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:45 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Madurai population gets access to essentials through civic bodies, market association
Paravai Market at Madurai. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration and Madurai Municipal Corporation have come together to provide access to essential items such as vegetables to the people of the area affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. As part of the initiative, the market association at Paravai and the civic bodies packed 14 kinds of vegetables, including one kilogram of tomatoes and onions each, and sold them at the Rs. 100 each.

However, social distancing was not maintained by those present at the market during the sale of these essential commodities. Total number of positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu is 690, as per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 5,194, including 4,643 active cases in the country. While 401 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 149 deaths have taken place across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

United face of political leadership was visible in PM’s meeting with floor leaders: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the united face of the countrys political leadership was visible in the prime ministers meeting with floor leaders at the time of crisis. Joshi, who coordinated the meeting, sai...

Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 166.95 -- its highest trading ...

(OFFICIAL)-Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.We had 1,...

Czech coronavirus cases top 5,000 but growth slows

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic has risen past 5,000, although a slower growth rate allowed the health minister to say he was confident the state had prevented an uncontrolled spread as it starts easing lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020