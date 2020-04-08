Left Menu
Andhra MLA distributes 2 tonnes of chicken, 15,000 eggs among people to develop their immunity amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the COVID-19 countrywide lockdown, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy on Wednesday distributed two tonnes of chicken and 15,000 eggs among people in Erpedu village of Andhra Pradesh to develop their immunity by consuming nutritious food amid the coronavirus outbreak.

08-04-2020
YSR Congress Party MLA distributing 2 tonnes of chicken and 15,000 eggs in Erpedu village, AP. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 countrywide lockdown, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy on Wednesday distributed two tonnes of chicken and 15,000 eggs among people in Erpedu village of Andhra Pradesh to develop their immunity by consuming nutritious food amid the coronavirus outbreak. The YSR Congress Party MLA Reddy said that each family is being given one kg of chicken and 10 eggs. He explained that the initiative has been taken to ensure that people develop their immunity by consuming nutritious food amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Reddy further said that Srikalahasti town has been declared as a red zone and so people should not move out of their houses in order to prevent getting infected. He appealed to the public to adhere to the government's advisories and maintain social distancing for their own safety. Various measures have been taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to aid people amid the 21-days countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

In Andhra Pradesh, 305 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including one death and four cured or discharged, as per the Health Ministry's latest bulletin. With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are reported to be active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)

