Ensure no one stays hungry : BJD leader appeals party workers, supporters
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) general secretary, Sanjaya Das Burma on Wednesday requested party workers and supporters to ensure that no person in the area stays without food during the lockdown.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:43 IST
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) general secretary, Sanjaya Das Burma on Wednesday requested party workers and supporters to ensure that no person in the area stays without food during the lockdown. "At this time of crisis, I request the countless workers and well-wishers of Biju Janata Dal to ensure that not one person in their area stays without food. They should consider each person, who is without food, as a member of their family and stand with them setting an example for society," said Burma.
"I, on behalf of Hon'ble President, BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik request that we should accept this as our social responsibility," he added. Patnaik appealed that the people should follow the guidelines provided by the Department of Health. "I request the countless workers and well-wishers of Biju Janata Dal to accept this appeal of Naveen Patnaik and turn this into a social movement," said Burma.
"I request all elected representatives (MPs, MLAs), all representatives of Urban Local Bodies, Municipal Corporations, Block Chairmen and all elected representatives, and workers and well-wishers of Biju Janata Dal to combat the lack of availability of blood through "Jiban Bindu" programme and at this time of crisis carry out our social responsibility," he said. India's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 cases are active cases while 401 people have recovered/discharged and one migrated. The ministry has reported 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours increasing the toll to 149. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD's Pinaki Misra to PTI after PM meet.