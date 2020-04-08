Left Menu
Naxals kill villager on suspicion of being police informer

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 08-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 17:57 IST
A villager was allegedly killed by naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the forest near Badesetti village under Fulbagdi police station area, an official said.

As per preliminary information, Podiam Singa was picked up by a group of naxals from his house in Badsetti and was taken to the nearby forest, he said. Ultras then held a "jan adalat" (people's court or a kangaroo court) and strangled Singa with a rope after accusing him of being a police informer, the official said.

Security forces rushed to the spot, but the victim's body is yet to be recovered, he added..

