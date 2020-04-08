PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 329 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 28 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 38 15 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 576 20 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 179 25 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 141 17 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 28 2 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 139 6 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 181 25 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 345 84 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 313 21 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1078 80 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 42 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 99 14 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 363 42 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 738 21 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 364 45 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 32 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 343 26 3 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 92 16 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 5521 500 172 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 5274 and the death toll at 149. The ministry said that 411 people have so far recovered from the infection.

