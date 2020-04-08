Rlys introduces 109 time-tabled parcel trains over 58 routes to connect key centres

Rlys introduces 109 time-tabled parcel trains over 58 routes to connect key centresPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:59 IST
To Delhi, milk products from Kankariya (Gujarat) to Kanpur (UP) and Sankrail (near Kolkata) and food products from Moga (Punjab) to Changsari (Assam)
"Time-tabled parcel trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Some trains are being run with only two parcel vans, or with one parcel van and brake van," the railways said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Canada to press U.S. further on medical supplies, Trudeau says
Tatas pledge Rs 500 crore support in fight against Covid-19
Policybazaar ties up with insurers to offer policies without physical checkup
Lockdown: Disruption in production, supply lines to hit consumer business, says report
UPDATE 1-U.S. House, Senate leaders split on need for more coronavirus legislation