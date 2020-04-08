Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennaiites to get vegetables fruits at door steps; Swiggy, Zomato also roped in

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:01 IST
Chennaiites to get vegetables fruits at door steps; Swiggy, Zomato also roped in

To avoid movement of people during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched mobile vegetables and fruits outlets and delivery through online aggregators like Swiggy to help people get essentials at their door steps. Additionally, the Greater Chennai Corporation announced it would soon launch 7,000 mobile outlets to vend groceries and vegetables in the city through 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 light cargo trucks.

About 50 vans are all set to be used to cater to the people, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) said adding the vehicles would carry 18 kinds of vegetables and eight varieties of fruits everyday. The number of vehicles will be incresed based on requirements. The supplies were being made from the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable, fruits and flower market here, one of the biggest in Asia and run by the Market Management Committe under the CMDA.

"The Resident Welfare Associations (with 25 or more households) can order through phone or by registering in the official CMDA website to get mobile services," the development authority said. Arrangements have been made to handover vegetable-fruit packs to people through online food delivery aggregators - Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo- and public will get the supplies at the price fixed by the MMC, the CMDA said.

Also, the vehicles from the Koyambedu market will travel to middle, low income and tenements in the slum clearance board neighbourhoods. GCC Commissioner G Prakash said a consultative meeting of traders was held in which it was decided to launch the mobile vans and tricycles to sell vegetables and groceries to ensure that people in corporation limits had hassle free access to essential commodities at fair prices during the lockdown.

"Traders selling vegetables and groceries from vans and tricycles will wear gloves and masks. They will be given special identity cards," he said. As part of precautionary measures as many as 60 out of the 75 markets have already been shifted to play grounds and bus terminus locations to ensure social distancing, the senior official said.

Also, the civic authorities have set up new disinfection tunnels in several localities. The new fumigation tunnels have come up in areas like Tiruvanmiyur and Koyambedu vegetable markets here and several districts including Tirupur and Vellore already have them.

Authorities said the disinfectant tunnels were part of efforts to prevent the spread of the contagion and such initiatives will be stepped up..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

From gin to gel: Waterloo distillery battles virus

Belgiums gin and whisky drinkers have been shut up at home for three weeks to avoid the epidemic but one Waterloo distillery is taking the battle to the coronavirus. The historic Mont Saint Jean farm south of Brussels served as a field hosp...

Climate change could trigger sudden losses of world's wildlife -study

Climate change could trigger sudden, potentially catastrophic losses of wildlife in regions around the world over the coming decades, and the first waves could already be unfolding, according to a study published on Wednesday.With human act...

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Panic buying in Ghaziabad after UP orders sealing of COVID-19 hotspots

Markets here witnessed a sudden influx of customers panic-buying essential commodities on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that COVID-19 hotspots in the state, including in Ghaziabad, will be completely sealed off till...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020