Maha: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 20:14 IST
A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place at Kotgul in Korchi tehsil in the morning hours, when the victim Jitwa Ganpat Rampteke and his wife were picking flowers, used for making country liquor, he said.

A group of ultras caught the couple and started assaulting the man, he said, adding that they later shot him in the forest. The victim's wife tried rushing him to a hospital with the help of villagers, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, he said.

In another incident, two tractors and a mixer truck used in the construction of a small bridge, were set on fire by naxals at Aheri on Tuesday night, the official said..

