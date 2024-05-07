Workshop on State Mining Index to be Held by Mines Ministry and IIT-ISM Dhanbad
The mines ministry, along with Indian Institute of Technology Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM), Dhanbad, will organise a one-day workshop on Wednesday to deliberate on the draft framework of the State Mining Index. The index is aimed at capturing the performance of the mining sector of states. The workshop, which will be held in the national capital, will be chaired by Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao. Senior officials from various states will also participate in the workshop. ''Feedback from states at the workshop will help in finalising the framework,'' according to a statement.
