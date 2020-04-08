These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL118 JK-VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19 cases rise to 158 in JK after 33 test positive Srinagar: Thirty-three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the largest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, officials said. DEL138 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Toll in UP rises to 4, total cases 361 Lucknow: One more person died due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the toll to four, while the number of cases climbed by 29 to 361, according to official data. DEL127 UP-VIRUS-3RDLD SEALED UP seals coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts; 361 cases, 4 deaths so far in state Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there. DEL116 PB-VIRUS-CASES Seven more COVID-19 cases surface in Punjab; total count 106 Chandigarh: The number of coronavirus cases breached the 100-mark in Punjab on Wednesday with seven more people testing positive for the infection, pushing the count to 106 in the state. .

DES28 PB-VIRUS-CURFEW-AMARINDER No decision on extending curfew yet, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the state government has not yet taken a call on extending the curfew beyond April 14 and any decision on it will taken after the cabinet meeting on Friday. DEL131 HR-VIRUS-3RDLD-CASES Tablighi Jamaat members who failed to report will now be booked as deadline ends: Haryana minister Chandigarh:Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the Tablighi Jamaat members who failed to report to authorities would now be booked under law as the deadline for them to identify themselves came to an end, even as the state reported 24 fresh coronavirus cases. . DEL63 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases rise to 363 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Twenty people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 363, an official said. DES5 HP-VIRUS-CURFEW Curfew to continue in Himachal's Una as more 9 test positive for COVID-19 Shimla: There will be no relaxation in the curfew in Una in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as nine more people have confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the district, an official said. DES39 HP-TBALIGHI-DGP COVID-19: HP top cop urges people who attended Nizamuddin event to come for check-up Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi on Wednesday appealed to those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi to voluntary come forward for check-up. DEL121 UKD-VIRUS-LD CASE Two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state count reaches 33 Dehradun: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 33, an official said. DES38 UKD-LOCKDOWN-ARRESTS 258 people arrested in Uttarakhand for lockdown violations Dehradun: Seventy-five cases were registered and 258 persons arrested on Wednesday for violating lockdown restrictions in Uttarakhand. DEL90 JK-LD ENCOUNTER JeM terrorist commander killed in encounter in J-K Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

