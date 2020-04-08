Left Menu
Panic buying in Ghaziabad after UP orders sealing of COVID-19 hotspots

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:27 IST
Markets here witnessed a sudden influx of customers panic-buying essential commodities on Wednesday after the Uttar Pradesh government announced that COVID-19 hotspots in the state, including in Ghaziabad, will be completely sealed off till April 15. The state government’s decision to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop the spread of the infection triggered panic buying as the earlier news reports wrongly said that entire districts will be sealed off.

Several people here rushed to stores apprehending a scarcity of essential items in the coming days. Some locals complained that they were charged exorbitantly for vegetables and other food items. Seeking to counter the situation, police teams made announcements informing the public that a curfew has not been imposed.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani shared two video clips with the media in which they appealed to the people not to panic. The officials said no curfew will be imposed in the district and only those places would be sealed off where some confirmed COVID-19 cases have been detected. The lockdown would be strictly enforced like before, they added.

The DM said 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad, including Pasonda village, Vasundhara Sector 2B, Oxy Homez in Bhopura, have been sealed off completely. He said officers have been deputed to ensure adequate supply of daily need items in these areas. "The public has been advised not to roam the roads and those violating the orders will be strictly dealt with. The supply of essential commodities will not be affected and they would remain available as usual," DM Pandey added.

