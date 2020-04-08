ITBP DG asks troops to be ready for 'toughest eventualities' in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

ITBP chief S S Deswal on Wednesday told his troops to be ready for "toughest eventualities" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and asked them and their families to remain physically fit and motivated. "Physical activity has become more important in this period of lockdown around us." "We are accustomed to physical work in normal times. These are hard times, almost traumatic as many activities are restricted," the Director General (DG) of the about 90,000 personnel strong force wrote to the staff.

He said the ongoing lockdown in the country does not mean no activity for them and the manner of conducting activities has to change. "Increase your physical activities wherever you are, keep yourself and family members healthy and happy." "Be ready for toughest eventualities. We are for the country, its protection and selfless service," Deswal said.

He said lockdown cannot be classified as "no activity phase" and it requires more physical activities. "Please ensure that every family member also does physical activity. It will keep all of us fit, active and away from stress due to prevailing conditions globally," he said. A 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre, Deswal praised his personnel for helping people with food and other essential goods during the lockdown period.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police chief made a special mention of their quarantine facility in Delhi's Chhawla area, saying it has "helped more than thousand Indians to rehabilitate happily after they faced traumatic conditions abroad." "We are proud of our medical, maintenance and supplies team at the Chhawla camp as they have rendered selfless services to our countrymen." "They always reflected happiness and maintained humility- a way of life for Himveers (popular name for ITBP personnel). All our hospitals are ready to help and treat our countrymen," he said. The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country under the command of the Union Home ministry..

