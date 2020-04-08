NGO chief booked for making 'objectionable' comments against HP CM

The head of an NGO was booked here for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on social media, police said on Wednesday

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Suresh Kumar, the chief of NGO Writer Foundation, under sections 505 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 of Information Technology Act at Gohar Police Station, Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said

The SP said that the action was taken following a complaint by one Manoj Kumar, a resident of Gohar. The matter is being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.