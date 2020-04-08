Left Menu
No COVID-19 positive case reported in Himachal Pradesh today

No COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"No positive COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh today. Total number of positive cases in the state is 27 till now," RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh said.

As per the latest update on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till now the total number of positive cases in the country is 5274. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

