No fresh COVID-19 case in Jharkhand in past 24 hours, total count at 4

No new COVID-19 case was reported on Wednesday in Jharkhand, where four people have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said. "As of now, samples of 1,239 people have been tested; four persons were found coronavirus positive and reports of 1,033 people came out negative. The results of 202 samples are awaited," an official release said.

A total of 15,186 people are in quarantine centres, while 1,31,942 people are placed under home quarantine, it said. "So far, 24,445 people have completed their quarantine period," the release said.

The Food Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department has provided 100 per cent grains for the month of April and 78.16 per cent grains for May to 1,09,552 beneficiaries, it said. Foodgrains were also made available to 1,12,816 people, who are not covered under the public distribution system.

The state government has received information about 7,38,881 people stranded in other states and they have been provided food and accommodation, the release added..

