Two IPS officers test positive for coronavirus in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:51 IST
After two IAS officers, two IPS officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. One of the Indian Police Service officers is posted in Bhopal while the other is posted in Indore, a senior health official told PTI.

Both have been put under quarantine, he added. Earlier, two IAS officers, including a senior woman official of the health department, had tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 29, with 21 persons dying in Indore alone so far, besides five in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, said health officials. With cases of infection being reported from two more districts Khandwa and Raisen - on Wednesday, the pandemic has now spread to 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Curfew was imposed in Khandwa town after a coronavirus positive case was found, the official added. Meanwhile, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases from Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered complete sealing of these three districts, officials said.

FIRs should be registered if a person hides the fact that he or she has contracted virus or has symptoms, Chouhan said..

