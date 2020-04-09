Mumbai: 57,000 surgical masks seized, one held

The city police recovered around57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla hereand arrested one person in this connection, an official saidon Wednesday

The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized themasks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, theofficial said

"Based on specific information, a raid was conductedat Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man,identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested undersections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding thata probe is on in this case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

