Fujifilm to start phase II clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in U.S.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:01 IST
Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it will start phase II clinical trials of its anti-flu drug Avigan for COVID-19 patients in the United States.

The trial will enrol about 50 COVID-19 patients in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Fujifilm said on Thursday.

On March 31, Fujifilm announced the start of a phase III clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in Japan.

